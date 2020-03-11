Mumbai Crime: Man stalks, molests 17-year-old college student at Dadar

A 24-year-old fabrication worker was arrested for stalking and molesting a 17-year-old college student twice at a footover bridge at Dadar railway station on Monday. According to the police, when the girl screamed for help after being molested for the second time on Platform no 1, the man identified as Ranjit Yadav was beaten up by the bystanders, The Times of India reported.

The girl said in her police complaint that Yadav was following her from platform no 6 after molesting her on the foot over bridge. He kept on making indecent gestures and stalked the girl to platform no 1, where she alleged that he sexually harassed her in front of people.

Yadav, a resident of Malad was charged with sexual harassment under section 354 (A) and outraging a woman’s modesty under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

