Mumbai Crime: Man steals goat worth Rs 80,000, sells it for Rs 4,000 in Vasai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020, 12:24 IST | Samiullah Khan | Mumbai

Police said during investigation, they found that the goats were kept at Bhalivali village in Virar. They arrested the buyer and seller.

The team with the rescued goats. (Photo: Hanif Patel)
The Vasai police arrested two men for stealing two male goats of Punjabi and African breeds worth Rs 80,000. According to the police, Nilesh Sutar sold the goats to Amit Vertha for only Rs 4,000.

Police said during investigation, they found that the goats were kept at Bhalivali village in Virar. They rushed to the spot and rescued the animals. Sutar said he stole the goats from Jamil Shareef's farm and sold them to Vertha, who kept both the goats in a house situated at Bhalivali.

Goats stolen

"The accused have been booked under section 379 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded in police custody," a police officer from Vasai police station said.

