Mumbai Crime: Man strangles wife to death for 1.50 lakh, tries to pass it off as suicide

The Badlapur police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly strangulating his wife to death with a nylon rope and trying to pass it off as suicide. According to the police, the accused Tushar Sambre killed his wife Kanchan as her parents had refused to give him Rs 1.50 lakh to start a business, a report in Hindustan Times read.



Kanchan's father told police that Tushar had visited their house on Tuesday. Police also said that Kanchan, who was working as a driver, had left his job and had been demanding Rs 1.50 lakh from his in-laws to start his own business.

Assistant police inspector, H Gavit, was quoted in the report as saying that the accused called them on December 3 and told them his wife had committed suicide by hanging herself as she had some family issues. "He said that she was disturbed. After we sent the body for post-mortem, it was found that the strangulation marks on the body were different from those made if a person hangs themselves. Meanwhile, the victim's parents also informed us about Sambre's fight with them on Tuesday," Gavit was quoted as saying in the report.

It added that the police later detained him and during interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He told police that he wanted to teach Kanchan's family a lesson as they had not helped him start the business.

