Mumbai Crime: Man suspects tenant has affair with wife, kills him

A 32-year-old Oman-based CCTV technician was arrested in Hyderabad for killing a tailor in Kashimira, suspecting him of having an affair with his wife, on Thursday.

The accused Kanhaiya Gupta, a resident of Appa Pada in Kandivali East, suspected that his wife and tenant, Ramesh Chenara, 30, were in a relationship. In order to separate the two, last year he had sent his wife to her hometown in Bihar on some false pretext, and then went back to Oman, where he works.

Police said that the accused continued with his job and returned to Mumbai on March 7. On reaching Mumbai, Gupta asked his brother, Prabhu Kumar Gupta, who also stayed in the same locality, to fix up a meeting with Chenara as he wished to talk to him about the lease agreement. On March 9, Chenara met Gupta in Malad, and they took an auto and left for Mira Road. Police said Gupta then made Chenara walk towards the jungle in Kashimira.

"Gupta confronted the accused about the alleged affair with his wife, following which there was an argument between the two. In a fit of rage, Gupta picked up a helmet abandoned in the jungle, and hit Chenara on his head with it. As Chenara lost his balance and fell down, Gupta beat him repeatedly on his head till he breathed his last," said a police officer from the local Crime Branch, Kashimira, who was part of the investigations.

The Kashimira police received information about Chenara's body from the locals on March 12 and began investigations. Under the supervision of superintendent of police Dr Mahesh Patil, a team comprising assistant police inspector Pramod Badakh, sub-inspector Abhijeet Tailor, constables Vijay Dhembre, Sanjay Shinde and Purshottam Thapa from the local Crime Branch, Kashimira, began investigations. They found that a missing complaint for Gupta was registered at the Kurar police station on March 10. They retrieved his call data records and found that Chenara had received the last call from Prabhu Kumar, who was then detained for interrogations. Kumar told the cops about Gupta. The call detail records of Gupta revealed that he was holed up in Hyderabad, following which a team rushed there before he could fly back to Oman, and took him into custody.

API Badakh, in-charge of the local Crime Branch, Kashimira, said, "Gupta was waiting for his tickets for Oman at his friend's place in Hyderabad. He was arrested before he could leave the country."

