Mumbai Crime: Man threatens 17-year-old daughter over sex video with boy, rapes her

The police have booked a 40-year-old man for raping his 17-year-old daughter and blackmailing her with a video of her having sex with her 17-year-old boyfriend.

The father is on the run after the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court rejected his plea for anticipatory bail, a Times of India report said. The report said the boyfriend, too, was booked for rape, but his plea for anticipatory bail was allowed as his lawyer Vaibhav Jagtap said the allegations were against the minor's father and the boy's name was only added later.

The incident came to light in November when the girl's mother found her nude photos in her phone. She also found that the father had been taking the photos on her daughter's phone and had forgotten to delete them. After the girl narrated the incident, the mother filed a complaint with the police against the father.

In her statement, the girl said she was in a relationship with a boy from college. On July 15, 2019, the boy came home for a college project while her parents were at home. She said after the project, the boy ordered food for everyone, but since she was unwell, she said she would eat later.

The report said when she went to eat later, she realised that the food was over and in anger, went to her room.

The boy then went to convince her and clam her down, but he began to get intimate with her. She said that even though she resisted, the boy sexually assaulted her.

The girl said she did not tell anyone about the incident and later that day, when her her mother was not around, her father showed her a video of her with the boy.

The report said the girl told the police that her father threatned to make the video viral, and raped her. It said the father threatened to show the video to her mother and the boy, and if she spoke about it, he would dicorce her mother.

The mother said she first saw the videos in November and the mother separated from her father.

The woman said a few days later, her daughter called her and told her about the father sexually assaulting her after which, they filed a complaint.

