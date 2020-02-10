Mumbai Crime: Man threatens 17-year-old with gun at Juhu, tells her 'play a game with me'

The Santacruz police arrested a 35-year-old man on February 6 for threatening a minor girl with a gun and demanding money from her at Juhu beach. Police said they are investigating if the accused, Kailash Solanki, is a former military man, as he did not have a licence for the firearm, a Times of India report read.

The 17-year-old girl is a resident of Jogeshwari and lives with her family. On February 6, she decided to go to Juhu beach for a stroll with a friend, as her college was shut.

Around 5pm, the girl was waiting on a bench for a friend. The report said around 15 minutes later, a man came and sat next to her and showed her a gun and asked her to "play a game with him". Terrified, the teenager tried to walk away, but the accused grabbed her back and pulled her back. He then demanded money from her.

The teenager then called out to a popcorn vendor, Hansaraj Yadav, who was passing by. The accused then let go of her bag and the girl ran towards a couple – Madhuprakash and Mamta Lalawat – who were at the beach with their daughter. She told the couple that the accused had threatened her with a gun and the couple then directed her towards a police chowky, while they waited at the beach and kept an eye on the accused.

The girl then approached the police and narrated the incident. A woman police officer then accompanied her to the beach and found the accused talking to another girl. With Yadav's help and a security guard, the accused was nabbed and taken to Santacruz police station.

The accused, Solanki, told the police he was a resident of Santacruz. He was booked under section 387 (putting a person in fear if death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

