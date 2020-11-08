Mumbai Crime: Man throws acid on woman over petty fight in Kalyan, two others injured

In a shocking incident, a woman suffered severe burn injuries due to an acid attack over an altercation related to an old issue. According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Anand Nagar slum area in Kalyan East's Netawali.

The victim identified as Mehjbeen Ansari has a house in Anand Nagar slum and a person named Tinku Mandal, who lives next door, wanted this house, reports Mumbai Mirror. The two families were at loggerheads for the past few years. Amid this, a fight erupted between children playing outside.

Following that, Mehjbeen Ansari went to Tinku Mandal's house over the issue, and as the fight escalated, the latter along with his wife allegedly threw acid on the former. While attacking Ansari, the acid also fell on Tinku, and the person who intervened to resolve the issue too suffered acid burns.

In the said incident, Mehjbeen has suffered major injuries and she along with two others have been admitted to Rukmuni hospital for treatment. A case has been registered for the possession of the acid and acid attack. The matter is being further investigated, a police officer said.

