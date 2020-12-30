Mumbai Crime: Man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of being robber

A 30-year-old man suspected of being a robber was tied and beaten to death in Santacruz on Saturday night.

According to Mumbai police, six men caught the victim lurking around Muktanand Park in Santacruz (West). The police are now on the look-out for six unidentified men.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, suspecting the victim of being a robber, the six men tied him up to a pole with ropes and beat him with sticks. The victim's brother, who resides in the same area, approached the police station and registered a complaint.

"Khan's brother, Azad, 36, was informed that Khan had been tied to a pole bleeding. Azad reached the spot and rushed Khan to the hospital where he was declared dead," a police officer said.

The Santacruz police have registered a case of murder against the six accused and are now scanning CCTV footage of the area to find out the identity of the accused.

