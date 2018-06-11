Mumbai Crime: Man tortures wife for not getting pregnant, held for abetting her suicide

The deceased, 26-year-old Manidevi, is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the couple's home Maratha Sahakar Nivas in Saki Naka's Mohili village on Friday

Representational Picture

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. The arrest was made by the Saki Naka police on Friday. The accused, who has been identified as, Sokalram Purohit, married his wife in 2013.

The deceased, 26-year-old Manidevi, is believed to have committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of the couple's home Maratha Sahakar Nivas in Saki Naka's Mohili village on Friday. While she was rushed to the nearby Shatabdi hospital by Sokalram, she was declared dead on admission.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes the deceased's brother as having stated that the accused, a garment trader by profession, would constantly torture Manidevi, both physically and mentally, for not being able to conceive a child. Manidevi's brother further states that it was this constant torture that led her to take the extreme step.

The hospital has handed back the deceased's remains to the family after conducting a post mortem. Based on the preliminary investigation, a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against Sokalram Purohit under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment of suicide. He has been remanded to police custody until Monday.

Also Read: Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Shashi Tharoor Charged By Delhi Police With Abetment Of Suicide

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates