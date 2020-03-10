Mumbai Crime: Man touches 21-year-old woman inappropriately on flight from Rwanda, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old man was allegedly arrested for a woman on a flight that flew in from Rwanda. The incident came to light when the victim, a 21-year-old woman alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately a number of times on the flight.

Once landed in Mumbai, the victim immediately approached the police who in turn arrested the accused from Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, reports Mumbai Mirror. The incident took place on Sunday when the flight was returning from Rwanda to Mumbai.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Ankit Patel, who was seated behind the victim touched the victim inappropriately several times.

The victim, who is pursuing higher studies in Rwanda was returning to her home in Gujarat, said a police officer.

