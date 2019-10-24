Mumbai Crime: Man tries to cross Bandra-Worli Sea Link with 30-inch knife hidden in bike

A motorcyclist was arrested by the Bandra police recently when he tried to ride over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, which is prohibited to bike riders. When he opened the side box after being asked for his driving licence and other documents, the police saw a 30-inch sharp-edged knife in it. He was booked under the Indian Arms Act. Police said Aditya Sanjay Kamble, 21, a resident of Malad West, created a ruckus at the toll plaza and quarrelled with Sea Link staffers Sameer Shaikh and Vivek Sawant.

Couldn't give reason

"The toll plaza staff alerted the traffic police and a constable, Sandeep Gadhave, from Bandra traffic division reached the spot and hauled him to the chowkie, when he did not give a concrete reason to use the Sea Link which is prohibited to bikers," said Inspector Anand Mule. At the same time, the Bandra traffic police fined another motorcyclist who had entered the Sea Link after dodging police on the Worli side but was intercepted at the same toll plaza where Kamble had created a scene.

Different statements

Another officer at the Bandra traffic division told mid-day that Kamble kept changing his statement when asked why he wanted to ride over the Sea Link to reach south Mumbai. "Initially, he told us that he had to attend a birthday celebration but was late and hence wanted to take the Sea Link to reach South Mumbai at the earliest. Later, he told us that he wanted to ride on the Sea Link. We cannot permit this as it is prohibited to motorcyclists and violation amounts to a penalty," the officer said.

When traffic cops asked Kamble for his driving licence and documents related to his motorcycle, he opened the side box in front of some senior police officers and they noticed a 30-inch long flair blade knife hidden in it. This alarmed them and thereafter Kamble was taken to Bandra police station and a case was registered against him, after which he was arrested. Kamble has been booked under sections 4, 25 of the Indian Arms Act and 37 (1)(a) of Maharashtra Police Act.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates