Mumbai crime: Man tries to 'rescue cattle', beaten up by mob; 14 held

A 26-year-old honorary animal welfare officer 'out to rescue cattle' was beaten up by a mob of 150 men in Nalasopara (West) on Sunday night.

As per a report in the Times of India, while he was rescued by three cops accompanying him, he sustained fractures and injuries to the head and neck. Nalasopara police have arrested 14 men on charges of rioting. A search has been launched for the others.

Rajesh Pal, a resident of Nagindas Pada in Nalasopara (West), has been working as an animal welfare officer in Vasai-Virar. He has also been associated with cow vigilante groups for three years.

On Sunday, Pal got a tip-off about a cow and a calf being bought for slaughter at Sopara village. He informed police, who reached the spot at 7.30 pm but could not find the cattle. Two hours later, three cops returned to the spot along with Pal.

Cops found a cow and a calf in the open and got off their vehicle to find out about the owner. Pal, on his bike, was threatened and assaulted by a mob. He was rescued by cops and admitted to hospital. Pal said the mob hit him on his head and neck.

Doctors said Pal is out of danger but has fractured his hands.

