Mumbai crime: Man tries to sell monkeys to jugglers, arrested

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Thane forest officials for capturing and trying to sell three rhesus macaque species of monkeys to local jugglers.

According to a report in The Times of India, Narendra Muthe, range forest officer said that they got a tip-off that a man was planning to sell money to jugglers from Kalwa on Monday night. A trap was laid for him by the officials accordingly.

The officials were waiting in Kalwa East when they spotted a man carrying a plastic basket loitering in the area in a suspicious manner.

The officials intercepted him and he broke down when he was questioned. He admitted to carrying a monkey in the plastic bag. He also led the officials to his hideout where he had hidden two more monkeys. The animals were rescued and kept in their custody. The forest officials registered a case against him and presented him before the court that later granted him bail.

Muthe said, "We were informed about a man trying to trade monkeys illegally to jugglers. We laid a trap for him and when we interrogated him, he told us he used to trap monkeys from nearby jungles and then sell them to jugglers in the area for Rs 15000.

The forest officials said that they will be probing the case further.

