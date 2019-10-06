Mumbai Crime: Man unzips pants in crowded BEST bus, touches woman inappropriately

A 22-year-old man was arrested for unzipping his pants in a crowded BEST bus and inappropriately touching a woman.

A police officer was quoting by a report in The Times of India saying that initially the woman thought that the arrested, identified by the police as Rajendra Patil, a resident of Chembur, was pushing her as the bus was crowded. But the crowded eased out, Patil continued pushing her from behind, which is when she realized that he was getting close to her as he was leaning towards her.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man molests, robs woman on the pretext of selling iPhone

When she realized that Patil was getting inappropriately close to her, she saw him wearing a haversack slung from her shoulders, and his pants unzipped. She then immediately slapped Patil and alerted other commuters onboard the bus. The police officer further said that when Patil was caught red-handed, he tried zipping his pants. Other commuters directed the driver of the bus towards the Marine Drive police station where he was handed over to the police officers.

The officer also added that Patil has been charged with outraging a woman’s modesty and sexual harassment, following which he was sent into custody.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates