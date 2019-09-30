Mumbai Crime: Man uses top company's name for deals, forges letterhead, arrested

The Cuffe Parade police arrested the owner of an Indore based firm for allegedly using the name of a top company to expand his business and gain the trust of foreign investors. The accused had called a meeting of foreign garment wholesalers in a five-star hotel.

The wholesalers got suspicious and approached the company's office at Nariman Point. The police took help from the company's top officials and laid a trap to arrest him. The accused, Ravi Premkumar Navlani is a resident of Joy-Birla colony in Indore and currently stays in Moscow. The police said that Navlani had approached a garments wholesaler who was based in the United Kingdom and expressed interest in doing business with the firm.

According to Mumbai Mirror, he wrote an email to the foreign company and claimed to be the general manager, said an official from Cuffe Parade police station. The officer added that he also fixed a meeting with the UK company.

Navlani had also forged the company's letterhead and hence he was booked for impersonation and forgery. The police said that Navlani is a well-known businessman in Moscow and deals in garments and electronic products. The cops are still checking if any other company fell victim to Navlani.

