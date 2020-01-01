Mumbai Crime: Man walks into Lokhandwala shop, steals smartphone worth Rs 29,000

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A theft has been reported from a smartphone worth Rs. 29,000 from a shop in the posh Lokhandwala market in Andheri West on Sunday evening.

Bhavesh Gami, working as a shopkeeper, told mid-day that all the staff members at the shop were busy in attending customers and representatives of a mobile company. "The man entered the shop at 3:55 pm and picked up the cell phone kept in the display. My staff members mistook him as one of the representatives of a mobile phone company who were visiting my shop at that time," Gami said.

Gami went to say that the man, who pretended to be a customer, discreetly left the shop with the smartphone in his hand. He was seen crossing the road and walking ahead in the CCTV footage. He was wearing a blue and red T-shirt," added Gami, who approached Oshiwara police station where the theft case has been registered.

A police officer has said that they are tracking the handset with the help of its IMEI number. “The moment the thief inserts SIM card, he will be tracked," he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates