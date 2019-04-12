Mumbai Crime: Man wanted in 100 cases arrested after 15 years

crime

On Thursday, they produced Santosh Nair in a city court which remanded him in police custody till Monday

Santosh Nair, 51, had fled from Mumbai after the police foiled his robbery attempt at a Dahisar diamond factory in 2014

The Crime Branch Unit-XII on Wednesday arrested a 51-year-old man wanted in over 100 crimes for the past 15 years from Pune. On Thursday, they produced Santosh Nair in a city court which remanded him in police custody till Monday.

The police said they were looking for Nair since March 8, 2004, when he and his associates had attempted to rob a diamond factory in Dahisar. Their attempt was foiled by the police, which had received a tip off and laid a trap at the site. The police arrested four members of his gang, but Nair fled.

They also recovered Chinese pistol, four live bullets, and choppers. More than 100 cases are registered against Nair across Mumbai, including at Dahisar, Goregaon and Andheri, Navi Mumbai and Thane for crimes committed before 2004.

Also Read: Ramagundam Police nabs notorious teak wood smuggler

Hideouts

After the failed burglary attempt at the diamond factory in 2004, Nair fled to Kerala where he stayed for some years. From there, he went to Lonavala and later shifted to Pune. He worked as a daily wage labourer in Pune and lived in a ranted flat.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Akbar Pathan said a team of police was sent to Pune after receiving information about Nair's whereabouts. After over a month, the police laid a trap and arrested him.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: 54-year-old thief arrested after three decades in Mira Road

Identification

The police faced a hurdle at the time of the arrest. They had a 20-year-old picture of Nair, who claimed that he was not the alleged criminal the police were looking for. The police, however, checked the old records and recognised him from an injury mark on his left cheek. The police are now investigating if he has committed any crime after 2004.

Man wanted in 32-year-old case held

The crime branch on Thursday arrested a man wanted in a 32-year-old case. The police were looking for Dilip Patel, 55, in connection with a robbery and assault case back in 1987. Patel and five men had robbed a shop in Mulund and attacked a salesman, who survived with minor injuries. The police arrested Patel, who got out on bail and fled from Mumbai. Inspector Satish Tavre said Patel was hiding in Gujarat.

Also Read: Two men arrested, juvenile apprehended for murder of scrap dealer

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates