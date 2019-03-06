Mumbai Crime: Man wanted in West Bengal murder case arrested

crime

Shaikh, a daily wage labourer, had gone absconding after allegedly committing the murder in January this year, she said

Representational Image

A 35-year-old man, wanted in a murder case in West Bengal, was arrested from Antop Hill area in Wadala here early on Wednesday, police said.

The accused, Dalimb Aladdin Shaikh, a resident of Murshidabad in Kolkata, was arrested in the wee hours in a joint operation by Wadala and Kolkata police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Port Zone), Rashmi Karandikar, said.

Shaikh, a daily wage labourer, had gone absconding after allegedly committing the murder in January this year, she said. Based on a specific tip-off given by Kolkata police, we laid a trap in Antop Hill area and apprehended Shaikh, the DCP said.

"Initially, we had information that he was in Bangalipura area under the jurisdiction of Wadala police," she said.

"Teams of Wadala and Kolkata police launched a search operation and he was nabbed from Antop Hill," Karandikar said, adding that he has been handed over to Kolkata Police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever