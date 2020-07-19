Mumbai Crime: Man who assaulted COVID-19 patient at quarantine centre held

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a quarantine centre in Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, police said. The man had entered the room of the 40-year-old victim on Thursday afternoon and sexually assaulted her, after which she lodged a complaint with police later in the evening, an official said.

"The accused, charged with rape under section 376 and 354 of IPC, was not arrested at the time since his coronavirus report was awaited. It has now arrived and he has tested positive. He has been placed under arrest and has been kept at the same centre," the official informed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur on Saturday said she had written to state home minister Anil Deshmukh to ensure the accused gets strict punishment.

"I am personally looking into the matter with the state women's commission," Thakur said.

