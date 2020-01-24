Mumbai Crime: Man who 'doubted wife's character' stabs her to death in Kurla

The police arrested a 34-year-old man for killing his 29-year-old wife in Kurla (West) after they had an argument on Thursday. According to the police, the man would often doubt his wife's character, a Mumbai Mirror report read.

The accused, Dinesh, stabbed his wife, Sheetal Ingle, multiple times on the neck and stomach in a fit of rage. The couple has two children, a five-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, the police said.

Sheetal had earlier gone missing and was traced by the police after Dinesh approached them. The report said Sheetal was staying with her husband only for the sake of her children. After the incident, the neighbours nabbed Dinesh and handed him over to the police.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates