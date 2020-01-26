Mumbai Crime: Man who kidnapped 6-year-old girl in Matunga, raped her, arrested

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to track down a person who had sexually assaulted and attacked a six-year-old in Matunga, arrested the culprit on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Atiq Naushad Hussain Sheikh, 31, a resident of Dharavi. Sheikh was spotted in couple of CCTV cameras on the day of the incident. Cops from Shahu Nagar tracked the accused at Dharavi.

On January 23, around 7am, a six-year-old girl was kidnapped, and sexually assaulted by an unknown person.

The girl was taken to Sion Hospital, where she is currently under treatment. DCP (Zone 4), Dr Saurabh Tripathi, said, "We are checking whether he has any previous record." The accused has been arrested under sections of the POCSO Act.

p>Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates