Mumbai Crime: Man who killed wife, dumped body in Thane creek held after eight months

The Powai police arrested a contractor and his driver for allegedly murdering the former's first wife who had gone missing since July 19, 2019. According to the police, the duo had strangled the deceased, Deepali Yadav, 30, with a rope and dumped her body in Thane creek.

The incident came to light when the deceased's parents registered a missing complaint in August 2019. A month after filing the complaint, Deepali's body washed ashore and was found in Malad. "Nisar Shaikh and driver Dhruvchandra Tiwari, 35, strangled Deepali as "she was blackmailing Shaikh when he married again," an officer from Powai police station said.

The police officer also revealed that Deepali was murdered on the intervening night of July 19 and July 20. After an analysis of call records, Shaikh and Tiwari were picked up by the Powai police. During the investigation, Tiwari revealed that Shaikh had killed his wife.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ankit Goyal, deputy commissioner of police, zone 10 said, "We analysed her call records and recently called Shaikh for questioning. But he kept telling us that he was not aware of her location." He further mentioned that Tiwari denied having any knowdlege about Shaikh but after being questioned a number of times, Tiwari confided that Shaikh killed his wife.

After the duo were arrested, Shaikh revealed that he and Deepali dated for eight years before getting married in April 2015. Although the two lived together for three years but nobody was aware of their union during that period.

The two decided to part ways due to frequent fights. When Shaikh married again in April 2019, Deepali started to threaten him and even said that she would expose thier relationship if he did not pay her money. Shaikh revealed that Deepali's demands kept on increasing even after giving her money on numerous occassions.

Finally, he decided to kill her and on the intervening night of July 19 and July 20 last year, Shaikh called Yadav for a party in Malad. Shaikh along with his driver Tiwari picked Deepali from Powai and on their way to Malad, the former strangled her with a rope before putting her body in a gunny bag. The two then drove to Kalwa where they dumped her body in Thane creek.

"Because of heavy rain, her body washed ashore near Madh Jetty, Malwani. On August 7, 2019 Jitendra Sakpal, a local resident, saw the gunny bag and informed police. Malwani police had registered an FIR under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons," Goyal was quoted.

The murder case has been been transferred to Malwani police and further investigation is underway. "Lad was rewarded Rs 30,000 for his efforts to crack the case," Goyal stated.

