Mumbai Crime: Man who lived in Mulund kills 20-year-old for calling him 'outsider'

The Mulund police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly killing a 20-year-man by hitting him with a paver block after he teased one of them.

According to the police, the accused Kumar Raja, 30, and Kailas Jaiswal, 25, have been arrested and the deceased identified as Manohar Uttekar, a resident of Ram Garh, Mulund (W).

Police said on December 15, around 11pm, the three were having a chat near Mulund railway station when Manohar pulled out Kumar's earphones and teased him. Kumar warned him to return the earphones, but Manohar passed a remark and told him he was an outsider.

Kumar earlier lived in Mulund and had to shift with his family, as they could not afford the rent. He could not tolerate Manohar's jibe and in a fit of rage lifted a paver block and hit Manohar on his head. Kailas, too, took a stone and hit Manohar on the head. The two then fled the spot.

Passersby rushed Manohar to a nearby hospital and Chandra Gauda, a stall owner, informed the police.

A police officer from Mulund police station said, "We shifted the man to MT Agarwal hospital, but as he had lost lot of blood, he was shifted to KEM Hospital. He succumbed to injuries on Tuesday night."

The Mulund police then booked Kumar and Kailas under sections 302 (murder), 34 (common intention) 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC

