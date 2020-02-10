Mumbai Crime: Man who murdered wife with grinding stone in 2013 gets life in jail

The court recently sentenced a Kamlesh Yadav, 53, to life imprisonment for allegedly killing his 42-year-old wife Kusum with a grinding stone. The murder took place at the couple's Borivli home in 2013. The accused's teenage niece is a key witness for the prosecution, who resided in the same society with her family on the first floor read, a Times Of India report.

The accused indulged in constant fights with his wife as he was unemployed for a few months. The murder took place on June 22, 2013, when his niece heard a loud bang from the house. She was 14 years old when the incident took place. Later, she noticed the accused stepping out of the house with bloodstains on his shirt, a statement given by her to the court read.

The girl saw her aunt Kusum lying on the bed with her head crushed and blood scattered all over the house. She then called her father and informed the police. A statement of another witness was taken into consideration by the court which said the accused had come to his house and told he had hurt his wife. DNA evidence also revealed that the blood found on his shirt matched with the victim.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates