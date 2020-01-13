Mumbai Crime: Man who snatched woman's bag to gather money for facial surgery, arrested

The Dindoshi police arrested a man for allegedly snatching a woman's bag containing 190-gram of jewellery ornaments near Oberoi Mall in Goregaon. The incident took place last month when the woman was going to her native village in order to participate in a wedding ceremony.

The incident came to light when the Dindoshi police nabbed one accused from Malvani after scanning the CCTV cameras installed at the Oberoi Mall signal. The police managed to recover 140-gram of the stolen ornaments. The accused has been identified as Sameer Mukarram Sheikh alias Sameer Chira.

During the police investigation, Chira revealed that he wanted to do facial surgery for one of the cut marks on his face in order to look handsome. According to sources, the Dindoshi police managed to nab the accused with the help of the CCTV footage and their informer network.

The Dindoshi police arrested Chira on January 5 from the Malwani area on January 5. According to police sources, Chira has multiple cases of bag lifting and snatching against his name in the various police station of the North Mumbai area. He was previously caught on various occasions.

On the day of the incident, Chira with the help of his colleague managed to snatch a bag from a 59-year-old woman, who was later identified as Sarita More, a resident of Santosh Nagar in Goregaon East. During the time of the incident, the woman was on her way to her native village to take part in the wedding ceremony of one of her relatives.

The police sources revealed that the victim was walking near the Oberoi Mall, when all of a sudden, the accused came on a bike and fled from the spot, thereby snatching bag containing gold ornaments. After snatching the bag from More, the accused ran away towards Jogeshwari. The entire incident took place on the eve of December 23 last year.

After More filed a complaint, the Dindoshi police registered the case under section 392 and 34 of IPC and began the investigation. Detection officer API Vijay Jadhav under the guidance of senior inspector DS Kamble and crime police inspector Balkrishna Shinde began the investigation. After using the informer network and scanning the CCTV footage, the police managed to trace the accused and nabbed him from Malvani.

At the time of his arrest, the police managed to recover 140-gram of gold ornaments from his custody, said an officer. During interrogation, Chira revealed that a couple of years ago, during a fight, an unknown person attacked him on his face with a blade which left a big cut mark on his face.

Post this incident, people started to call him Chira which led to frustration in him and he decided to undergo facial surgery. Chira said that he wanted to do plastic surgery in order to remove the cut marks from his face forever. It is because of this, he committed the crime to gather money, in order to take care of the expense of the surgery, the officer added.

Chira was produced before the court, which remanded in police custody. The Dindoshi police is on the lookout for Chira's colleague, who was with him while committing the crime.

