Mumbai Crime: Man who took off in auto after molesting teen nabbed by cops

A 24-year-old man who thought he got away after molesting a teenager and fleeing in a rickshaw, was arrested on Tuesday by the Khar police. Police saw CCTV footage from nearly 60 cameras and spoke to almost 200 rickshaw drivers in an attempt to find the accused.

An officer from Khar police station said the accused, Anupam Kori, was travelling in an auto rickshaw with his friends on January 16. He asked the driver to stop at a chemist's shop on Linking Road in Khar West saying he wanted a cold drink. The officer said at the chemist's shop he saw a teenaged girl purchasing medicines.

"After buying the cold drink, Kori followed the girl to her car. The moment the 19-year-old bent to get into her vehicle, Kori touched her inappropriately below her waist and made a sound. When the shocked girl turned, Kori crossed the road, ran towards the auto rickshaw, sat inside in a hurry and fled. It was 2.30 am when this happened on January 16," the officer added. Police said Kori did not say anything to his friends, but told the rickshaw driver to hurry, saying he had received a call from home and had to reach there soon.

The girl approached Khar police station and lodged a case under Section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code against an unknown person. "Though the entire incident was captured in CCTV footage nearby, the accused's face was not properly seen. He is seen fleeing in the auto rickshaw after the crime, but its number was not legible," said a police officer. The investigating team scanned all CCTV footages along the route which the auto rickshaw had taken.

"We scanned nearly 60 CCTV cameras' footages and reached Gajdarbandh in Santacruz West. We had noticed a flag mark on the rear of the auto rickshaw. After enquiring with nearly 200 auto rickshaw drivers, we managed to track down the driver of the auto rickshaw which had the flag mark," the officer added.

"The driver told us he could identify Kori in Gajdarbandh where he had dropped him and his friends. So we took the CCTV footage grab in which the accused was seen molesting the girl and went to Santacruz West. After enquiring with nearly 100 people in Gajdarbandh we nailed him on Tuesday," the officer said. Kori works as a decorator.

