Mumbai Crime: Man with several criminal cases against him found dead

Mar 02, 2018, 19:05 IST | PTI

A 23-year-old man facing several criminal charges was found killed in Thane last night, police said on Friday

The body of Babloo Chourasiya, found in Ulhasnagar township at around 9 pm, bore multiple stab wounds and his throat was slit, they said.

Chourasiya had several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder and extortion, pending against him in the city, police said. A case of murder was lodged and further probe was on, they added.

