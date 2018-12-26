Mumbai Crime: Manager, official burst fire crackers at Bandra restaurant at Christmas party; held

crime

Mumbai Maiden. Pic credit/ Facebook Mumbai Maiden

On 25 December 2018 at 12:30 AM the people started bursting firecrackers on the roof of the floating restaurant Mumbai Maiden which is anchored near Bandra Worli sea link at Bandra side. The people did not stop there and went on to shoot a video of the same.

While talking to mid-day Bhushan Belnekar Inspector from Bandra police station stated, "We have arrested two people; one is a restaurant manager and another is the White Fox event management official."

Sources alleged that there was a Christmas party which was organised at the floating restaurant and as soon as the clock struck 12 midnight, they started bursting crackers on the rooftop of Mumbai Maiden.

This was a very serious safety issue and Mumbai police took note of the incident and registered an FIR against the manager and White Fox event company's official under sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjeev Agrwal, Manager at Mumbai Maiden and Manoj Mulchandani, While Fox event management official.

