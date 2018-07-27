Mumbai Crime: Manager steals Rs 55 lakh to teach owner a lesson

An informer's vital information leads the cops to the accused in the robbery case that took place in South Mumbai

The LT Marg cops in South Mumbai arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly stealing Rs 55 lakh from his owner's office. Interestingly, the accused identified as Javed Sayyed carried out the theft because he wanted to teach his owner a lesson

According to the police, on 23 July Javed came to the LT Marg Police station and registered a robbery complaint, in which he mentioned that Rs 55 lakh was stolen from the safe of their office located at Abdul Rehman Street. The cops noted the complaint and registered a case against unknown persons.

When the police reached the spot, they found that the door of the office was broken and when they tried accessing CCTV footage, they realised that the DVR of the CCTV camera was missing

During investigations, the police also questioned all the employees at the office, but could not get to the bottom of the case. Meanwhile, an informer told the cops that, a person carrying a grey raincoat in his hand had come to the office on 21 July, the night of the robbery.

DCP (Zone 2) Dr Dnyaneshwar Chavhan said, "This bit of information raised our suspicion over manager Javed. When we started questioning him, he couldn't tell us his exact location on 21 July. On further probe, we found a grey raincoat in his bike's storage box, which gave us the first lead. We detained Javed and questioned him further and he confessed to his crime"

Javed, who had been working with the firm for over 13 years was constantly bad-mouthed by the owner for even petty issues. A hurt Javed wanted to leave and also teach his owner a lesson for the rude behaviour. Since he knew that Rs 55 lakh was kept in the safe, he decided to steal the money and start his own setup with the amount. He opened the safety door and broke the inside door make it look like a robbery that was committed by a thief.

