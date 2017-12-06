Mumbai crime: Man's laptop stolen from parked car in 10 minutes

While no arrests have been made for the robbery, the Bandra police have filed a First Information Report in the case

For a 30-year old bandra resident, a regular chore of picking up medicines from the chemist's store ended with a rude realisation. The man, who had barely spent 10 minutes at the shop, came back to find his laptop, along with its bag, stolen from her car.

While no arrests have been made for the robbery, the Bandra police have filed a First Information Report in the case based upon the victim, Glen D’Souza's observations. D'Souza, who is an event management professional, was playing football near Bandra's St Andrews Road before he drove off to the pharmacist's.

In a recent report, the Indian Express quoted D'Souza as having described the chain of events and said, "After playing football, I wanted to pick up some medicines from a chemists shop. Around 8.30 am, I spotted one at the turn of the Holy Family hospital and parked my car there. I then called my doctor to confirm the name of the medicine and picked it. I must have been away for hardly 10 minutes."

He is also reported to have added, "When I crossed the road and came back to my vehicle, the rear glass had been broken. To my horror, my bag and laptop were missing. I realised that it was a robbery. My bag contained my passport as well."

The report also suggests that officials from the Bandra police are searching for CCTV footage from the police cameras. However, it is possible that the cameras were not positioned at an angle whereby they could capture the robbery.