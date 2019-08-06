Mumbai Crime: Marine Drive stalker held, but gets bail

crime

A stranger, who inquired about her pet, turned out to be a stalker, who has been sending unsolicited messages on social media demanding sexual favours. The woman recently even got a parcel containing undergarments with a note from the stalker

Pradosh Naik, 36, who was arrested by the Marine Drive police for stalking a young woman from Marine Drive was released on conditional bail by the Esplanade court on Monday after he was arrested on Saturday. Pradosh anticipatory bail was rejected last week and he was subsequently summoned by the Marine Drive police for questioning. mid-day had first reported the incident on July 31.

Confirming the development, Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Nishith Mishra said, "We had called him for questioning on Saturday and then arrested him. He was produced before the court on Monday, which granted him conditional bail" Mishra added, "Preliminary inquires revealed that Naik was indeed a PWD employee and was working in Goa. We have found that he is not a cricket umpire attached to any club or BCCI as he boasted in a series of messages to the complainant. We have also contacted our counterparts in the Goa Police to check his credentials and revert to us."

A casual evening walk with her pet at Marine Drive turned out to be a nightmare for a 33-year-old Churchgate resident. A stranger, who inquired about her pet, turned out to be a stalker, who has been sending unsolicited messages on social media demanding sexual favours. The woman recently even got a parcel containing undergarments with a note from the stalker.

