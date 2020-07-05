Search

Mumbai Crime: Married man poses as bachelor, dupes 16 women

Published: Jul 05, 2020, 11:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The accused had made profiles on matrimonial sites to cheat women

This picture has been used for representation purpose
Navi Mumbai police arrested a 35-year-old man from Palghar for allegedly cheating 16 women on the pretext of marriage. The accused, identified as Sachin Sambre, was nabbed after a woman lodged a complaint, reported The Times of India.

After divorcing his first wife, Sambre was living with second wife in Thane. He had made profiles on various matrimonial sites and claimed to be a bachelor working for an MNC.

The complainant, who is a lawyer, met him through one of the matrimonial sites and accepted his proposal. However, after dating her for a while, he put off the marriage. She inquired about him and learned that he had cheated 16 women before and exploited them sexually, following which she filed a complaint.

