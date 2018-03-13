Mumbai Crime: Married man posing as woman cheats fifteen on Facebook

Over 15 complaints were received across six police stations in Mumbai, from women who were cheated by Palande

Representational Picture

A 37-year-old man was arrested after he posed as a woman and cheated other women on social networking site, Facebook. The man, who is married and has two children, would take money and other valuables from multiple women with the proposition of getting them married to his 'brother'.

The accused has been identified as Dhule resident, Bhikan Namdev Palande. Over 15 complaints were received across six police stations in Mumbai, from women who were cheated by Palande.

Police officers quickly spotted that Palande would connect only with widowers while posing as a woman and promise them marriage to 'his' brother. He would then proceed to say that his brother needed money for his divorce.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes a police official investigating the matter as having stated, "We found that Palande had made another fake profile and was chatting with a woman from Borivli." The woman played an instrumental role in leading the police to the accused.

The HT report also quotes the police official as having added, "He would send friend requests to random women from the fake profile and chat with them, pretending to be a woman. He gained their confidence by talking to them and getting involved in their problems. He would cook up a story while meeting them as a man and take the cash."

Palande believed that women were less suspicious of an unknown female account, than if the profile was that of a man. Palande is set to be handed over to the Mankhurd police.

Also Read: Army recruitment scam foiled, one arrested

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Trending Video