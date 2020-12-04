Mumbai: Marshal hit with paver block after demanding no-mask fine from trio at Bhandup

At a time when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is trying to enforce COVID-19 protocols, three women beat up and injured a clean-up marshal, who asked them to pay a fine for not wearing masks. The marshal, Darshana Chauhan, was checking people near Bhandup railway station when the incident happened. The accused have been arrested by the Bhandup cops and are currently in police custody.

A civic official said that the clean-up marshals were having a tough time dealing with citizens as many of them get into a fight or start abusing them. Even in the previous months, there were reports of citizens abusing and manhandling clean-up marshals.

Around 4 pm on December 2 Chauhan along with Sushant Salvi, Vijay Chouhan, Sheetal Lalge and BMC official Prashant Naik were checking passengers near the Bhandup station. Around that time Chauhan spotted a woman without a mask at Motibai Wadi area and asked her to pay a fine for the same. The woman identified herself as Rohini Donde, 27. “When I asked her why she wasn’t wearing a mask, she started abusing me. I asked her not to use bad language and pay the fine,” said Chauhan in her police statement.

The argument escalated and Rohini was joined by her sister Shobha Donde and friend Seema Bhandare. “Suddenly Shobha and Seema started assaulting Chauhan and then Rohini picked up a paver block from the road and hit her on the head,” said an officer from Bhandup police station. “Some passersby gathered at the spot and caught hold of the accused women, while Chauhan’s colleagues rushed her to the MT Agarwal Hospital in Mulund,” added the officer.

Thereafter, an FIR was lodged at Bhandup police station under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) 504 (intentional insult with breach of peace) and 34 (common intention). “The trio has been arrested and they are currently in police custody,” added another officer from the police station.

