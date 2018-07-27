Mumbai Crime: Masked man stabs and kills teenager outside his college

According to the police, the teenager was studying in Smt. Ram Kali Sanman Singh Junior College in Bhandup, and the incident occurred at around 12:15 pm

A local resident points to the spot where the minor was found lying in a pool of blood. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

A 17-year old was allegedly stabbed to death outside his college by a masked person on Thursday, in a killing that could be the fallout of a love affair, suspect the police. According to the police, the teenager was studying in Smt. Ram Kali Sanman Singh Junior College in Bhandup, and the incident occurred at around 12:15 pm.

He stayed in Bhandup and was a Std XII Science student. A police official said, "When he was in college, a person whose face was covered with a handkerchief, called him out saying he wanted to talk to him. But outside the college the person stabbed the minor many times in the chest."

Police said when the teenager's friends did not find him in college, after about 45 to 50 minutes they went outside to look for him and found him lying in a pool of blood.

Dinesh Bagul, who is the investigating officer, said, "One of his friends then informed a teacher. Later they took him to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead. We have registered an FIR under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case." Police sources revealed the killing could be the fallout of a love affair. Police are checking the college's CCTV footage to find the culprit's identity.

