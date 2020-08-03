Mumbai Crime: Masked men rob businessman at knifepoint on eastern freeway

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The RCF police booked two unknown persons for robbing a businessman at knifepoint near the eastern freeway in Chembur. According to a police official, the victim identified as Siraj Ahmad Kamaluddin Ansari (38), a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, was on his way to Govandi when the alleged incident took place on Saturday.

On Saturday, Ansar was heading to Govandi from south Mumbai via the eastern freeway when he stopped his car mid-way to relieve himself. When he returned to the car, Ansari saw two masked men entering the car forcibly, reports Hindustan Times.

After entering the car, the two unidentified masked men flashed a knife at Ansari and threatened him with dire consequences. The duo Rs 65,800 cash, mobile phone, and watch from Ansari and fled from the spot.

A police officer from RCF police station said, "Following his complaint, we registered an FIR against two unknown men under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating the case."

