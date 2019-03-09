Mumbai Crime: Maulana gets 5 years for raping two minor boys

crime

The special judge Bharti Kale convicted Yakub alias Mushtaq Esmail Salim Shaikh at the Sessions court on Thursday

Representational Image

A 23-year-old maulana has been sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sodomising two minor boys aged 7 and 9 in Trombay in 2017. The special judge Bharti Kale convicted Yakub alias Mushtaq Esmail Salim Shaikh at the Sessions court on Thursday.

"Yakub is a quran teacher in Trombay where the minor children come to study. He first convinced both the boys to accompany him to a secluded area where he showed them pornographic videos on his cellphone before sexually abusing them on May 16, 2017," said Rakesh Tiwari, special public prosecutor.

The parents of both the minor boys learnt about the abuse after they saw them writhing in pain. After the parents filed a complaint, Yakub was arrested the next day. The police also seized his cellphone. Senior inspector of Trombay police station Prakash Salvi said, "Such convictions in POCSO cases act as deterrents."

