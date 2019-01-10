Mumbai Crime: Member of Guru Satam gang arrested from Kerala

crime

A member of the Guru Satam gang who allegedly ran 'hawala' business in Hong Kong was arrested by the Mumbai police's Crime Branch from Kerala Wednesday, an official said. Krishnakumar Balakrishnan Nair alias Kevin (46) was arrested by the Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch from Thiruvananthapuram, his hometown, the official said. Kevin had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram Sunday (January 6) from Hong Kong to meet his family, he said.

He was wanted in an extortion case where Amol Vichare, Bharat Solanki, Rajesh Ambre, Bipin Dhotre and Dipak Lodhiahad already been arrested, the official said. All five were members of the Guru Satam gang, the police official added.

They had allegedly threatened a builder who has construction projects in Parel in Central Mumbai, asking him to cough up 'protection money', he said. During their interrogation, Kevin's role came to light, he said. It was Kevin who allegedly sent, through 'hawala', the proceeds of extortion to Guru Satam who is believed to be living overseas.

After finding out that Kevin was living in Hong Kong, a look-out notice had been issued against him, the official said. Following a tip-off that Kevin was visiting his hometown using a different passport, a Crime Branch team went to Kerala and nabbed him, he said. A special court for the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) sent him in police custody till January 16, the official said, adding that further probe was underway.

