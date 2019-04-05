Mumbai Crime: Member of notorious 'Bol Bachchan' gang arrested

crime

The accused would threaten the builder using an international phone number; he was very impressed with the Bol Bachchan gang and wanted to earn money like they did

The accused Sagar Yadav

Mumbai Crime Branch's Anit Extortion Cell (AEC) arrested a member of the notorious "Bol Bachchan" operating in Mira Road. Police said that the accused was arrested for allegedly threatening and demanding a huge amount from a builder.

According to the police, the accused identified as Sagar Yadav, 21, hails from a decent family. His father is affiliated with the Congress while his elder brother runs a wine shop and a milk dairy. The accused, who is a 10th graduate, came in contact with fugitive gangster Ejaj Lakdawala's brother Akhil Yusuf Lakdawala (51). The accused was inspired by Lakdawala brother's work and joined their gang. Both, the accused and the gangster, reside in the same locality.

Ejaz also has a cousin brother Sameer Lakdawala, who was absconding for five years, was arrested by the AEC.

Akhil Lakdawala, who is wanted in several extortion cases, was allegedly threatening a certain builder. He used an international phone number to call the builder to extort Rs 50 lakhs. However, when the victim stopped attending the call, Akhil Lakdawala called the victim's landline number to extort money.

The victim registered a complaint with the police, and acting on the complaint, AEC arrested Akhil Lakdawala. The interrogation began and Akhil confessed to his crime and revealed details of the Bol Bachchan gang. Akhil would collect information regarding his potential victims and pass it on to Ejaz, who would later contact them to extort money.

During the interrogation, Akhil also revealed about his newest gang member Sagar Yadav, who was allegedly involved in the extortion case. Akhil lured Yadav into his gang on the pretext of making him the future gangster of the city. He also struck a deal with him saying that he will receive a handsome amount should their alleged extortion is accomplished.

An officer aware of the case said," Yadav is very young and not a single case has been registered against him. During his birthday, there were posters put up in the locality with his picture. Six months later he met Akhil coincidentally where they exchange their numbers. Yadav was impressed with Akhil's "Bol Bachchan" gang and its achievements. And he also wanted to earn like them."

