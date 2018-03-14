Mumbai Crime: Men on bikes steal 12 tolas of gold from 37-year-old woman in Nerul

The woman was heading to a finance company, to mortgage the jewellery

In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old woman was robbed of twelve tolas of gold by four men in bikes. The robbery occured in Nerul, as the woman was leaving the bank after withdrawing the jewellery from her locker on Monday.

The woman was heading to a finance company, to mortgage the jewellery. A report in The Hindu quotes the woman's husband as commented on the incident, stating, "My wife hired an auto after collecting her jewellery from the bank and headed towards Mannapuram Finance’s office in Sector 10. She got off the auto and was crossing the road to reach the finance company’s office when the four men drove their bikes close to her and snatched her bag, which contained the jewellery and a mobile phone."

The bank whose locker services were used, was the Bank of Maharashtra in Nerul's Sector 3. CCTV footage from outside the bank shows four men on two bikes waiting for a victim to emerge from the bank.

The Hindu report also quotes Senior Police Inspector Ashok Rajput as having added, "The accused were looking for targets in the bank. When they saw the woman leaving with her bag, they followed her and robbed her. We have registered a case of robbery and investigation is on."

