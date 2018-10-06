Mumbai Crime: mid-day photo helps cops nab serial chain-snatcher

crime

Following recent complaints, cop types 'Mumbai chain snatcher targeting men during night', gets mid-day report with clear photograph of accused and nab him

Parshuram Deju Salian

The Kashimira unit of the Crime Branch finally managed to catch a notorious chain snatcher, thanks to mid-day's January 2016 report on him. They caught Parshuram Deju Salian alias Annu last Friday and solved 18 chain-snatching cases in Mira Road and Bhayander. Cops also recovered jewellery worth Rs 13.5 lakh from him.

On January 20, 2016, mid-day reported in, 'The chain-snatcher who targeted only men at night, arrested,' about police nabbing Salian for around 12 cases of chain snatching. Over two years after his last arrest, the Kashimira unit of the Crime Branch was grappling with serial chain snatching incidents in Mira Road and Bhayander.



Parshuram Deju Salian (left) Anandkumar alias Monu Samarbahadur Singh

The crimes being reported were of a similar nature too. Pramod Badhak, senior inspector of the crime branch, told mid-day, "Most of the snatching incidents took place at night, and men were largely the victims. We'd received some CCTV footage from the areas being investigated in the cases. When we began looking into the modus operandi of the accused, I read mid-day's report on the accused online and began the probe. When we checked CCTV footage again, we noticed that his countenance was similar to the photo mid-day had published."

Andheri associate

Badhak added, "Immediately, we approached the Borivli police station and took his address. Later, we detained him. During interrogations, he confessed to the crimes and said he'd committed them with the help of an associate, Anandkumar alias Monu Samarbahadur Singh, whom we then caught from Andheri."

Even now, Salian's ways have not changed. "Salian committed the crime only at the night, and mainly targeted men. When he'd been caught by the Borivli police in January 2016, they'd solved 12 cases of chain snatching and recovered 200 grams of gold and a motorcycle from his custody."

Remanded in custody

With Salian and Singh's arrest, the Kashimira crime branch has solved 18 cases of chain snatching, and recovered jewellery worth Rs 13.5 lakh from him. Both the accused have been booked and arrested under section 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody till October 10 October, informed Badhak.

