Mumbai crime: Minor girl gangraped in Andheri, three arrested

Published: Sep 04, 2019, 12:46 IST | Faizan Khan

The victim lodged a complaint with the Andheri police after she delivered a son on Sunday

This image has been used for representational purposes only

Three men have been arrested by the police on charges of gangrape on the complaint of a 17-year-old girl. One more person is wanted in the case. The victim told the police that the incident occurred a year ago at Andheri East. One of the four accused was her close friend. She did not confide in her family about the sexual assault.

Subsequently, she got pregnant. Her family found out around the time of her delivery and questioned her about the culprits. She lodged a complaint with the Andheri police after she delivered a son on Sunday. 

A police official told news agency ANI, "We have arrested three persons in connection with the gang-rape and are interrogating them. Two others are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them as well." 

(with inputs from ANI)

