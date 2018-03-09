Mumbai Crime: Minor girl kidnapped and raped inside moving car

In a shocking incident, the Khopar Khairane police have booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl inside his car



In a shocking incident, the Khopar Khairane police have booked a man for allegedly raping a minor girl inside his car. The man has also been arrested for kidnapping the girl and then metting out the heinous crime.

The girl lived with her family in Bonkode and a woman, well known to the girl, had set up the meeting with the accused. They went to meet the man at a garden near the area on Sunday.

As per reports by the Hindustan Times, when the girl arrived at the meeting spot, the woman introduced her to the man and the three of them sat in the man’s car and drank alcohol.

Shivajirao Awate, police inspector from Kopar Khairane police station, said, "After some time, when the girl got drunk, the woman alighted from the car on the pretext of some work and told the man to drive the girl home. However, the man drove her to an isolated forest area and raped her."

On Monday morning, the man dumped the girl near a nullah at Kopar Khairane and fled. The girl then made her way home and told her family about the incident. An FIR was wiled on Thursday.

"The survivor knew only the woman. Since she is absconding, we are currently unable to identify the man. We have formed a number of teams to search for them." Said Shivajirao Awate.

The accused have been booked under section 366(a) and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

