Mumbai Crime: Minor girls working at Rabale hotel accuse owner of molestation, torture

national

The MIDC police station has formed a team to trace the accused, who went absconding soon after two girls approached the cops

Representational picture

The owner of a Rabale-based hotel went absconding two days ago after two minor girls working in the hospitality department filed a complaint with the MIDC police that he molested and tortured them on the pretext of assigning work. After registering a case under the POCSO Act, the cops launched a search operation to nab the accused.

According to the police, the hotel is situated at the Mindspace Business Park in Airoli area. Mamta Dsouza, senior inspector, Rabale MIDC, said, "Two days ago two young girls came to us and narrated the torture that they were going through at the hotel. The hotel owner, Lokesh Tiwari, had hired them for the hospitality department. When the girls used to visit the storeroom, he would follow and then touch them inappropriately. He often threatened them of ruining their lives if they revealed the matter to anyone."

Police sources said after registering a case in the matter, they checked Tiwari's background and the details of his previous employees. An officer from the police station said, "It is his strategy to hire minor girls from poor financial backgrounds and then molest them on the pretext of allotting work. The girls were scared to approach the police as he would threaten them." Speaking to mid-day, S Pathare, deputy commissioner of police, said, "The Rabale MIDC is investigating the case. A team has been formed to trace the accused."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates