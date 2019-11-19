Mumbai Crime: Minor on morning walk raped in Nalasopara, three held

The Tulinj police recently arrested three youngsters for raping a minor girl in Nalasopara. Police said the accused confined the girl in a room on the fourth floor of an under-construction building and raped her for 12 hours. They said the girl managed to escape and reached Tulinj Police station and filed a complaint on Saturday. Police said the fourth accused is still on the run.

The girl, who lives in Nalasopara (East), had gone for an early morning walk on Saturday with her friend at Nagela Lake. Police said Amit Batla, who is allegedly the prime accused, reached the site and asked the girl to accompany him. When she refused, he threatened her with a knife and dragged her into an autorickshaw. The victim’s friend tried to oppose, but was threatened by Batla.

Police said Batla and his three friends then took the girl to an under- construction building in Vaity Wadi and raped her for 12 hours. The girl escaped from the flat around 5 pm and reached Tulinj Police station. During the investigation it was revealed that the girl had also accused her father of rape a year ago and had filed a complaint against him. Since then, she has been living with her friends.

The accused are working as housekeeping staff in various offices and are known to the victim. Police said, on the day of the incident, they saw the victim walking with her friends and hatched the plan.

A case has been registered under section 376, 376(2) (N), 376(D), 365, 368, 120(B), 323, 503, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) amd relevant sections of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, on Saturday.

"Three accused were held, including a minor. The fourth accused, who is said to the mastermind, is on the run and we are looking for him," a police officer from Tulinj police station said, on condition of anonymity.

