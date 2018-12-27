Mumbai Crime: Mira Road Factory selling adulerated butter as Amul raided; owner detained

crime

Kashimira police raid a factory on Tuesday where spurious butter was being manufactured and sold as the Amul brand

The spurious butter looks a lot like the original and is being readied for packing

The police raided a factory at Ghodbunder village, Mira Road, where adulterated butter was allegedly being made and sold under the Amul brand name. Mehul Shrivastava manager, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, Gujarat, had tipped-off the cops about the illegal activity. The police have detained the owner of the factory, Manoj Agarwal, for questioning.

According to sources, a police team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni from Mira Bhayander division raided the factory situated near Ghodbunder village under the jurisdiction of Kashimira police station on Tuesday evening and seized around 1,000 kg of butter along with empty packets of the Amul brand as well as a few machines.



The cartons, too, are identical to the original

No arrests have been made yet as the cops are yet to find out whether the butter is spurious or not and what exactly has been going on at the factory. Spurious butter is allegedly made of oil and salt, some sources said. Sources said that butter that is spuriously made is usually sold within a small radius of its origin and usually to sandwich makers and very small roadside eateries, etc.

Kulkarni said the team landed at the premises after being tipped-off. The Food and Drug Administration officials were then informed and they later arrived and started checking the items seized.

Kulkarni said, "We are waiting for the FDA report and are currently questioning the company owner and checking all related documents. Senior police inspector Vaibhav Shingare of Kashimira police station said, "We are in the process of registering the FIR and will arrest the factory owner shortly."

