Mumbai Crime: MLA held for 'abusing, threatening' doctor in Malegaon

The staff of the Malegaon General Hospital stopped work on Wednesday in protest, after an MLA allegedly abused and threatened a civil surgeon in his cabin, and his supporters manhandled employees. The MLA was arrested by the police on Thursday, and a hunt for his supporters is on.

The Malegaon General Hospital, in a police complaint, alleged that a group of people led by AIMIM MLA Mufti Ismail, abused and threatened civil surgeon Dr Kishor Dange, and also manhandled one of the staffers on Wednesday around 7.30 pm.

In a video clip (allegedly made by a staffer) which shows staff being attacked, the MLA is seen abusing the doctor, while Dr Dange is seen trying to pacify the mob. After the incident, staff at the hospital began a protest, demanding action against MLA and his supporters. After senior officers intervention, the protest was called off .

The MLA has alleged he received information that two patients admitted there hadn't been discharged, and he had gone to question the doctor.

"The MLA questioned why I didn't answer his calls, I told him I was busy as a Coronavirus patient had arrived in the hospital. But he didn't listen. His only question was why we were treating a 52-year-old offender who had attacked his supporter. I told him, he was admitted through a court order. His supporters kicked a hospital technician and abused me. This is totally unacceptable," said Dr Dange.

Dr Prafulla Bansod, president of Maharashtra Association of Gazetted Medical Officers (MAGMO) said, "This is a shameful act from a people's representative."

"Everyone knows the circumstances doctors and medical staff are working in. Still an elected representative behaves in this manner. I demand strictest action against the offenders," said Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra.

"We have identified and booked six persons in connection with the incident including the MLA. All accused will be arrested soon," said Ravindra Deshmukh, inspector, Malegaon City Police station.

