Mumbai Crime: MNS leader, three others arrested for assaulting BMC officials in Dadar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande was arrested by Shivaji Park Police on Friday evening. Deshpande had a verbal spat with Additional Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar of G North (Dadar, Shivaji Park), on the issue to remove sky lanterns in Dadar and Mahim area by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Deshpande was produced in court on Saturday.

MNS had placed several sky lanterns (Kandeel) in Mahim, Dadar and Shivaji Park area. On Friday, a team of BMC officials led by Additional Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar removed all the lanterns with MNS flags from the Shivaji Park area. When Deshpande got the information about BMC action, he immediately rushed to the Dadar Chowpatty where the team was inspecting the area.

Deshpande questioned Dighavkar as to why action has been taken on sky lanterns placed by MNS, and why no action had been taken on banners put up by Shiv Sena and other political parties. A verbal spat took place between two, during which Deshpande abused Dighavkar and his team of officials.

After the altercation, Dighavkar went to Shivaji Park Police station and registered a complaint against Deshpande. An FIR was lodged against Sandeep Deshpande under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sunil Gavkar, ACP (Dadar Division) said, "We have arrested Deshpande and we will be producing him in Bhoiwada Magistrate court on Saturday." Acting upon the complaint, police officials from Shivaji Park police station arrested Deshpande and three others. He was later produced in the Magistrate court. All the four accused have been sent to judicial custody till November 15.

