Mumbai Crime: MNS workers thrash Amazon's attorney outside Dindoshi court

A lawyer appearing for the e-commerce giant Amazon was allegedly thrashed by workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Friday outside Dindoshi sessions court. The court was hearing a plea filed by MNS that challenged a stay on the court's earlier order which allowed Amazon to continue operations in the city.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Amazon against MNS, which had threatened to not allow e-commerce companies to operate in the city. Amazon had sought a stay from court, which has been granted and has been continued by the court from time to time in order to continue its operations in the city.

The advocate identified as Durgesh Gupta appeared for Amazon and after his argument, the session court adjourned the hearing till December 9. This infuriated the MNS workers.

The petition was filed by Amazon Transportation Services Ltd on October 19. Gupta claimed that MNS party workers including Akhil Chitre and his goons were waiting for his arrival outside the court. Once Gupta came out of the session court's gate, MNS party workers thrashed him.

An advocate said, "The accused were about to flee from the spot when other advocates chased the accused and caught some of them. They were later taken to Dindoshi police station where the police have started the process of registration a first information report (FIR)."

An MNS leader had allegedly threatened to not allow Amazon and other e-commerce companies to operate in the city if they do not include Marathi as one of the preferred language options on their respective apps.

Raj Thackeray-led MNS party also threatened agitation against e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for not including Marathi as a preferred language on their apps and websites.

