Mumbai Crime: Mobile thief arrested for sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in Wadala

Wadala TT cops arrested a 22-year old man, Afzal Mohammed Hanif Shemne alias Hanif, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. She is the daughter of the man who had thwarted Hanif's attempts to hide in their house after he had stolen a mobile phone from elsewhere. The father of the survivor tried to take Hanif to the police station. As revenge, Hanif later attacked his daughter. He also slashed the survivor's father with a knife and snatched his mobile phone. Cops received a tip that Hanif was in Mumbra and picked him up on February 11.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates